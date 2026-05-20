Parts of Kissena Park in Queens still without water after years of outages

It's been over two years since CBS News New York first reported on water outages affecting key sections of Kissena Park in Queens.

Advocates estimate one-third of the 200-acre park in Flushing is still without functioning drinking fountains and bathrooms, affecting bocce players and users of the Rose and Oak Playground.

"It's about six years since we had water at the park," bocce player Julio Mora said. "In many areas, we have no water at all."

"Sometimes, when I'm really exhausted, to the point where I can't breathe, it would be helpful if the water fountains worked," runner Shaista Rafiqi said.

For Karen Blatt, the outage threatens summertime traditions.

"It's difficult in the summer. I bring my grandchildren here. They used to go in the sprinklers. They would be able to get a drink of water. They would even make water balloons at the water fountains, so we had a lot of fun. All that is gone," she said. "We miss the water."

According to the New York City Department of Parks and Recreation, two broken underground service lines are responsible for the long-term outages. The agency says repairing them would cost an estimated $25 million combined.

Council Member Sandra Ung told CBS News New York:

"Parks and open spaces are essential to the quality of life in our communities, and I understand how important Kissena Park is to the families, seniors, and residents who rely on it every day for recreation, exercise, and relaxation. Since taking office, I have made investing in public open space a top priority, allocating more than $24 million over the past four years to improve parks and recreational spaces throughout my district, including $12 million to build out the Eastern Queens Greenway through Kissena Park. "I am aware of the ongoing issue in Kissena Park caused by the failure of two underground water service lines, and I know the inconvenience this has created for parkgoers, especially as warmer weather approaches and more people are using the park. While the estimated $25 million cost to repair the lines represents a significant capital challenge, it is an investment that must be taken seriously to ensure the park can continue serving the community for generations to come. "I am committed to working with my colleagues at every level of government, as well as the Parks Department, to help move this critical capital improvement project forward. Our parks are among our city's greatest assets, and we must continue making the investments needed to maintain and improve them for everyone who depends on these public spaces."

The mayor's office told CBS News New York it is looking into the issue.

As other parks receive upgrades, Kissena Park regulars say they feel left behind.

"And I think it's a simple thing," Blatt said. "We're not asking for anything fancy. It's just water."

You can email Elle with Queens story ideas by CLICKING HERE.