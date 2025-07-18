Kissena Park users say many of the drinking fountains, restrooms and more are out of service

Parts of Kissena Park have been without drinking fountains, bathrooms for years, Queens residents sa

For the bocce enthusiasts who gather daily at Kissena Park, surface conditions have long been an obstacle.

"The court is very bad," Rafael Shalom said.

Players say court maintenance depends on running water, but for years, the spigots have run dry.

"This is a regional park in downtown Flushing, the park is filled on weekends, and there's no water," arborist and park steward Carsten Glaeser said.

He estimates one-third of the park is without functioning drinking fountains, sprinklers, or restrooms, causing concern as temperatures climb.

"I get aggravated, and so does everyone else that comes here," park regular Julio Mora said.

The Department of Parks and Recreation told CBS News New York the outage can be traced to two broken water service lines. The agency says it is seeking $25 million in capital funding for repairs.

Advocates say New York City parks are chronically underfunded, receiving about half a percent of the city's overall budget. But some residents worry other parks are getting priority.

"There's always some parks capital going on somewhere," Glaeser said. "But we don't see anything here."

In a statement, Councilmember Sandra Ung told CBS News New York that her office has allocated $12 million for Kissena Park improvements, writing in part:

"I remain committed to working with my colleagues in government to secure the necessary funding and push this project forward so that families in my district can once again enjoy all that Kissena Park has to offer."

New legislation passed by the City Council requires city parks to install at least 50 new outdoor drinking fountains by 2035. Kissena Park regulars hope their park will be first in line.

