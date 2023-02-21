Watch CBS News
Local News

Kids Week kicks off at Intrepid Sea, Air & Space Museum

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

Kids Week kicks off at Intrepid
Kids Week kicks off at Intrepid 00:18

NEW YORK -- It's Kids Week at the Intrepid Sea, Air and Space Museum, just in time for midwinter recess. 

The Blue Man Group will perform Tuesday to help kick off a number of events scheduled this week. 

There will be programming for kids of all ages, including activities, workshops, demonstrations and more live performances. 

Kids Week runs through Saturday. 

CLICK HERE for more information. 

CBS New York Team
wcbs-cbs2-new-york-logo.jpg

The CBS New York team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSNewYork.com.

First published on February 21, 2023 / 6:31 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.