Kids Week kicks off at Intrepid Sea, Air & Space Museum
NEW YORK -- It's Kids Week at the Intrepid Sea, Air and Space Museum, just in time for midwinter recess.
The Blue Man Group will perform Tuesday to help kick off a number of events scheduled this week.
There will be programming for kids of all ages, including activities, workshops, demonstrations and more live performances.
Kids Week runs through Saturday.
