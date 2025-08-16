Wake held for Queens man killed in stray bullet shooting in Puerto Rico

A wake was held Saturday for 25-year-old Kevin Mares, a Queens man who was killed while on vacation in Puerto Rico last weekend.

Mares, his girlfriend and two others were on the island for a Bad Bunny concert, then they went to a nightclub in the seaside community of La Perla, known for drugs and violence.

Police said early Sunday morning, there was an argument outside the club, and a man pulled out a gun and started firing. Two others were shot, and a stray bullet hit Mares in the stomach. He died from his injuries.

Kalel Jorell Martinez Bristol, 37, turned himself in on Friday, according to police. He faces first-degree murder charges and is being held on $800,000 bond.

Family waiting for justice after deadly shooting

Friends and family poured into Frederick Funeral Home on Saturday to remember Mares.

"We are all devastated. It's a big tragedy for all of us, big loss. He was starting his life, 25 years old," said Angel Mares, Kevin Mares' godfather.

"It's very sad that people, some people come to this world to hurt others. He doesn't even imagine what he has caused to our family," mourner Lilian Saenz-Mares said.

Family members are waiting for justice.

"We just hope that God forgives him. We will forgive him as well because everyone deserves forgiveness," Saenz-Mares said.

New York City resident Kevin Mares, 25, was struck by a stray bullet and killed while on vacation in Puerto Rico on Aug. 10, 2025. Sandra Mares

Loved ones remember Kevin Mares' kindness

Kevin Mares is described as kind-hearted and loyal. He loved cooking, growing vegetables and had a passion for animals. He was studying to be a veterinarian. His neighbor's last memory of him was from a month ago.

"He just rescued a kitten where he works, and they were giving him milk," neighbor Alexandria Jaramillo said.

As loved ones continue to grieve, we're told he had been thinking about the future with his girlfriend.

"He was planning to propose [to] her this fall," Saenz-Mares said.

Kevin Mares leaves behind his parents, a 15-year-old brother, and countless friends and family.

Another visitation will be held at Frederick Funeral Home on Sunday evening, followed by a Mass on Monday before he is cremated.