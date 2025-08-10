Queens family wants justice after son killed in stray bullet shooting in Puerto Rico

Queens man struck by stray bullet, killed during trip to Puerto Rico

Queens man struck by stray bullet, killed during trip to Puerto Rico

Queens man struck by stray bullet, killed during trip to Puerto Rico

A Queens family is mourning the death of a beloved son and brother after he was shot and killed in Puerto Rico over the weekend.

Kevin Mares, 25, was visiting the island with friends to attend a Bad Bunny concert.

No arrests in deadly Puerto Rico nightclub shooting

Early Sunday morning, Mares, his girlfriend and a friend ventured out to a nightclub in the coastal community known as La Perla.

Police say several people near Mares started arguing, then someone pulled out a gun and opened fire.

Three people were struck, including Mares. He was hit in the abdomen and rushed to a hospital, where he died.

The other two victims remain hospitalized.

As of now, no arrests have been made.

New York City resident Kevin Mares, 25, was struck by a stray bullet and killed while on vacation in Puerto Rico on Aug. 10, 2025. Sandra Mares

Queens man had been looking forward to vacation for months, family says

His heartbroken parents spoke to CBS News New York. They said Mares lived with them and his 15-year-old brother in their East Elmhurst home.

Mares was studying to be a veterinarian, and his parents say when he wasn't studying, he was working two part-time jobs.

His family says Mares was a big fan of Bad Bunny, and he, his girlfriend and his friend had been looking forward to their trip to Puerto Rico for months.

Mares' parents are asking anybody with information about the shooting to come forward.

"We want justice," mother Sandra Mares said.

The family is working with local authorities in Puerto Rico to bring Kevin Mares' body home to Queens so they can begin making funeral arrangements.