NYPD: Kemel Rideout facing charges for slashing 3 women Sunday in subway system

NEW YORK -- Police arrested 28-year-old Kemel Rideout following a series of slashings over the weekend on the subway.

He is accused of slashing two women Sunday at the 86th Street and Lexington Avenue station, before attacking a third woman on a 4 train.

Police said Rideout lives in Norwich, New York and has three prior arrests outside of the city for forcible touching, assault, attempted rape and criminal mischief.

CBS2 spoke with a 19-year-old victim, named Bianchelly, who was on her way to pick up a Father's Day cake when she was slashed in her right leg as she walked up the stairs.

"I remember seeing him and we made eye contact... Like, I had a gut feeling something was off, and then I just felt him staring at me," she said. "I was going up quickly, so I'm surprised he even got to me that quickly... He just looked at me. Like, I was crying, and he just looked me and he just walked away."

The suspect then allegedly went up to a 48-year-old woman on the southbound platform of the same station and slashed her in the right leg from behind.

Next, police said the suspect boarded a southbound 4 train, approached a 28-year-old woman sitting and slashed her left leg as the train approached the Brooklyn Bridge-City Hall station.

Both NYPD and MTA officials stressed overall crime is down about 6 percent in the subway system so far this year, with 66 fewer victims compared to last year. Officials said the police department has deployed more than 1,000 additional officers into the system since last fall.

"Crime is down relative to 2022 and it's also down compared to pre-pandemic levels. But when high-profile incidents like these... take place, it's incredibly unnerving for riders. It doesn't feel good to hear about anyone getting hurt or attacked in the subway system, especially these kinds of random attacks," MTA Chair Janno Lieber said. "And it's unacceptable. Nobody should feel afraid when going about their business in New York."

The women were all taken to hospitals to be treated and were expected to be OK. Bianchelly told CBS2 she needed 19 stitches to the back of her leg.