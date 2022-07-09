Watch CBS News
Sports

Mets retiring No. 17 in pre-game ceremony honoring Keith Hernandez

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

NEW YORK -- The Mets will retire number 17 in honor of legendary first baseman and broadcaster Keith Hernandez before the game Saturday at Citi Field. 

Hernandez, a former captain of the Mets and five-time all-star, won 11 Gold Glove Awards and helped lead the Mets to victory in the 1986 World Series. 

First pitch against the Miami Marlins is schedule for 4:10 p.m., but the Mets are advising fans to be in their seats by 3 p.m. for the pre-game ceremony. 

CBS New York Team
wcbs-cbs2-new-york-logo.jpg

The CBS New York team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSNewYork.com.

First published on July 9, 2022 / 10:12 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

EMERGENCY COMPONENT - LOCAL

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.