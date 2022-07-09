Mets retiring No. 17 in pre-game ceremony honoring Keith Hernandez

NEW YORK -- The Mets will retire number 17 in honor of legendary first baseman and broadcaster Keith Hernandez before the game Saturday at Citi Field.

Hernandez, a former captain of the Mets and five-time all-star, won 11 Gold Glove Awards and helped lead the Mets to victory in the 1986 World Series.

First pitch against the Miami Marlins is schedule for 4:10 p.m., but the Mets are advising fans to be in their seats by 3 p.m. for the pre-game ceremony.

