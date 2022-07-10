Watch CBS News

New York Mets retire Keith Hernandez's number

In Queens, one of the greatest players to wear a Mets uniform was honored Saturday. Keith Hernandez became just the sixth Met to have his number retired. CBS2's Steve Overmyer has more on Keith Hernandez Day.
