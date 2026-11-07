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Arrest made in killing of Katie Suarez, jogger fatally stabbed in Brooklyn

By
Jesse Zanger
Managing Editor, CBS New York
Jesse Zanger is the managing editor of CBSNewYork.com. Jesse has previously worked for the Fox News Channel and Spectrum News NY1. He covers regional news around the Tri-State Area, with a particular focus on breaking news and extreme weather.
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Jesse Zanger

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A suspect is facing murder charges in the stabbing death of Katie Suarez. 

Suarez, 28, was stabbed while jogging along the Shore Parkway greenway in Brooklyn on the evening of Oct. 30. 

Her father found Suarez injured along the path. She was rushed to the hospital with a stab wound to her neck but ultimately died from her injuries. 

Saturday, the NYPD said it had arrested 27-year-old Sayed Mohassib, of Brooklyn. Mohassib is charged with second-degree murder, tampering with physical evidence, and criminal possession of a weapon. 

The circumstances leading to Suarez's killing were not immediately clear. It also wasn't immediately clear what led police to Mohassib. 

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Katie Suarez NYPD

The suspect is an employee of the New York City Department of Education. 

"The safety of our students is our very top priority. We have suspended this individual and will move to terminate employment pending the outcome of the conviction. We are supporting the NYPD in their investigation however is needed," the Department of Education said in a statement. 

Mohassib's employment with the DOE has raised questions by elected officials. City Councilmember Kayla Santosuosso, State Sen. Andrew Gounardes and Assemblymember-elect Chris McCreight said in a joint statement Mohassib "was evidently a mentally disturbed man with no criminal record" who had been "an ex-NYPD officer and ex-Marine who was discharged form the military on psychiatric grounds." 

"Troublingly though, at the time of the attack, he was a DOE employee, serving as a teacher's aide in a public school," they said. "This last revelation raises serious questions about how he came to be employed in a local public school and warrants a full investigation into the circumstances of his hiring and continued employment." 

Suarez's killing prompted shock and outrage throughout New York City, along with an intense search by the NYPD for her killer. 

Earlier this week, Katie's anguished mother Yasira Suarez had called on the suspect to turn themselves in, saying "you took an angel." 

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