NYPD searching for suspect who stabbed Brooklyn jogger in neck, leaving her critically injured

Police are still looking for the suspect they say stabbed a woman jogging Friday night along a popular Brooklyn bike path.

Katie Suarez, 28, is in critical condition at the hospital after she was stabbed multiple times on the Shore Parkway near Bay 17th Street, detectives said.

Police sources said she was supposed to meet up with her father that evening, and he was the one who found her.

The NYPD is offering a $10,000 reward to help track down the attacker, focusing on a specific 16-minute window. They are asking anyone who may have seen Suarez between 7:56 p.m. and 8:12 p.m. Friday to call police immediately.

Locals who were out enjoying the bike path Monday said they are taking extra precautions, knowing no arrests have been made.

"I live in this neighborhood. I'm scared; it's always safe," one woman said. "Of course it's better if we have lights at night, especially now in the dark."

Gravesend resident Joanna Pelletteri said she was also a little uneasy.

"I'm in contact with my boyfriend. He made me message him. I called him before when I parked," she said.

As Suarez fights for her life in the hospital, New York State Sen. Stephen Chan is demanding long-term changes along the pathway to protect the safety of families.

"Take some of those highway lights and put an extra arm so that the path will be lighted a little bit better than what it is now," he said. "There's no lights down here. We need cameras down here, we need cameras to keep surveillance on the bike path, the safety of it. We need patrol."

Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.