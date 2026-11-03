Jogger stabbed along Brooklyn waterfront path has died, her mother says

The woman who was stabbed while jogging along the Shore Parkway greenway in Brooklyn Friday night has died, her mother said.

Katie Suarez, 28, had been fighting for her life since the attack Friday night. Her mother told CBS News New York she died Monday.

Katie Suarez NYPD

Police have offered a $10,000 reward for anyone with information on the attack.

No arrests have been made.

Police have been able to piece together something of a timeline of the attack. According to NYPD Chief of Detectives Joseph Kenny, Suarez left her job at TD Bank at Caesar's Bay in Bath Beach at around 6:30 p.m. She then met with her mother at a nearby Wendy's restaurant about 20 minutes later. That's where the two of them met her father, and then Suarez changed into her running clothes and left.

Roughly an hour later, Kenny said her father called her to see where she was, and she told him she was about a half mile away. When she didn't arrive after 10 minutes, Kenny said her father went down the path and found Suarez under a tree at Bay 17th Street on Shore Parkway, next to the eastbound lanes of the Belt Parkway. She had been stabbed in the neck.

The window of time they're looking at in particular is between 7:56 p.m. and 8:12 p.m., police previously said. Kenny said a license plate reader on the Belt Parkway shows that some 1,700 cars drove by the area at the time.

"We're tracking all those cars down to see if anybody had dash cams or anything that might help us in that area there. We're also deploying drones into the area," Kenny said.

Police have put up digital billboards asking for drivers with dashcam video who were in the area at the time of the stabbing to get in touch with them.

The path from Caesar's Bay to Sunset Park lacks surveillance cameras, police said.

"Take some of those highway lights and put an extra arm so that the path will be lighted a little bit better than what it is now," New York State Sen. Stephen Chan said. "There's no lights down here. We need cameras down here, we need cameras to keep surveillance on the bike path, the safety of it. We need patrol."

The incident bears a shocking similarity to the killing of Karina Vetrano, a jogger killed during an attack in Howard Beach more than a decade ago, Karina's father Phil Vetrano said.

"It has happened again to someone else, and I knew exactly what the father was going through because the similarities are uncanny," Phil Vetrano said.

Karina Vetrano's killer was caught. Phil Vetrano said keeping Karina's case in the public eye is what led to the case being closed.

"There has to be a public outcry like there was for Karina, because we had such pressure on this case, because I would not stop, and we need to have the kind of outcry," Phil Vetrano said. "The people have to get up and demand justice."

Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.