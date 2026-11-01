Stabbing along Brooklyn's Shore Parkway greenway leaves 28-year-old woman in critical condition

Brooklyn's Shore Parkway greenway, a popular path for runners and families, is now at the center of a vicious attack.

NYPD detectives said a woman was stabbed in the neck on Friday night.

Investigators say the victim, 28-year-old Katie Suarez of Bath Beach, was running at around 8 p.m. eastbound near Bay 17th Street when she was attacked.

Police sources said her father found her. She was rushed to the hospital, where she remains in critical condition.

On Sunday night, the NYPD CrimeStoppers truck set up near the site, warning people using the path about the attack and offering a $10,000 reward to help find the person responsible.

For neighbors who use the stretch of the greenway every day, the violence is unsettling.

"That's terrible, terrible news," one person said. "I feel people should feel safe when they're out here. After this, I'm not sure how anybody could feel safe."

"I've lived here for 20 years. Usually, violent crime doesn't happen here, so I'm very surprised and sad that it happened," another person said.

"Why would somebody do this?" local resident David Kogan said. "We were planning to go there now, but definitely, we are going to return and never going to go there now."

A small memorial has been set up at the Suarez's home, as neighbors pray for her recovery.

"It's alarming that this happened to a neighbor that's been here for a few years," Noel Chang said. "I feel bad for the family and I'm going to have to check up on them."

State Sen. Stephen Chan is now calling for a closer look at safety along the greenway.

"Fix some of those highway lights and put an extra arm, so that the path will be lighted better than what is now," Chan said. "We need cameras to keep surveillance on the bike path."

Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.