Hochul to outline universal child care plan for New York state today

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul is expected to outline her proposal for universal child care in the state on Thursday, days after delivering a state of the state address that focused heavily on affordability.

The governor is scheduled to speak later this morning at York College in Jamaica, Queens.

In her speech Tuesday, Hochul said she would commit $1.7 billion in the next budget to expand child care, with the goal of funding it for children up to 3 years old across the state before rolling out universal pre-K for 4-year-olds by 2028.

Last week, Hochul and New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani announced free child care for 2-year-olds in the five boroughs, as well as greater access for 3-year-olds.

"There's one thing that every family in New York can agree on, the cost of child care is simply too high," Hochul said at the time, adding, "This is the day that everything changes."

New York City's pre-K and 3-K applications opened this week.

Mamdani, who made a major campaign promise to provide universal child care, marked the occasion by visiting a child care center in Cypress Hills, Brooklyn, where he spent time with students and teachers.

"The benefits of a young child in 3-K or pre-K are fast and far-reaching. A good early childhood education lays the foundation for better outcomes later in life. Signing your child up over the next few weeks could have enormous, positive ripple effects decades down the line," the mayor said.

The final day for parents to enroll their kids is Feb. 27.