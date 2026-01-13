Gov. Kathy Hochul to deliver State of the State address with focus on affordability

Gov. Kathy Hochul will deliver her 2026 State of the State address Tuesday.

Hochul is expected to lay out plans to move New York toward universal child care, and restrict 3-D printed ghost guns in the state.

CBS News New York will stream Hochul's speech live at 1 p.m.

It's Hochul's fifth time delivering a State of the State since taking office. This year, the focus is on affordability, with Hochul laying out how she says the state can make life in New York less expensive. At the center of her agenda is a push toward universal child care, which would include new programs for 2-year-olds and expanded access for 3-year-olds in New York City, and pilot programs across the rest of the state.

She's also expected to talk about tougher restrictions on 3-D printed ghost guns and a ban on on using artificial intelligence in political ads. Other proposals in her speech including cracking down on staged car accidents to lower insurance costs, eliminating taxes on tips, and expanding the state's nuclear power capacity.

New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani is heading to Albany for the address. Mamdani spoke about his planned visit as he moved into Gracie Mansion.

"To return back to another people's house, and the Assembly, and also visit the State Senate," Mamdani said. "And it's an opportunity for me to not only celebrate the partnership with the governor on starting to deliver universal child care here in New York City, but also a new kind of partnership between the city and the state because for far too long that has been a relationship framed more by dysfunction than it has been by any kind of dedication to the same set of constituents."