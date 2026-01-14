N.Y. Gov. Kathy Hochul reacts to President Trump's funding cut threats: "We'll see you in court"

President Trump is threatening significant cuts in federal funding to sanctuary cities and states, including New York, New Jersey and Connecticut.

In addition to New York City, other Tri-State Area cities that could be affected by the threatened cuts include:

Albany, Ithaca and Rochester in New York

Jersey City, Newark and Paterson in New Jersey

Hartford, Hamden and New Haven in Connecticut

The move comes among heightened tensions over the actions of Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents, including the deadly shooting of Renee Good in Minneapolis and the arrest of a New York City Council staffer.

Border czar supports pulling federal funds

After a White House meeting Wednesday, border czar Tom Homan said no decision had been made about the exact nature of the cuts, which are supposed to take effect in two weeks. He said he is in favor of the president's threat to turn off the spigot of federal aid on Feb. 1.

"I support pulling federal funds away from cities that release public safety threats in their communities without working with ICE," he said. "Sanctuary cities [are] sanctuary for criminals."

Homan had a cordial relationship with former New York City Mayor Eric Adams. But while he and current Mayor Zohran Mamdani have never officially met, he remembers the one time their paths crossed.

"The only time I've ever seen him is up in Albany in New York before he ran for mayor, and he was screaming and yelling and pushing his way through State Police trying to get a moment with me," Homan said, "but I was too busy eating my apple and ignoring him."

That incident happened in March 2025, when Homan was in Albany to seek support for arresting immigrants with criminal backgrounds. Mamdani, who was a Queens assemblyman at the time, released a video showing him being held back by state troopers as he yelled, "Do you believe in the First Amendment, Tom Homan?"

"Today I confronted 'border czar' Tom Homan who came to Albany to do Trump's bidding — push for mass deportations, carry out the assault on working class New Yorkers, and justify the unjustifiable detention of legal permanent resident and father-to-be, Mahmoud Khalil," Mamdani wrote on X.

New York lawmakers respond to Trump's threats

Mamdani and Gov. Kathy Hochul have joined the chorus of outrage over the president's threats.

"And when it comes to the threat to restrict federal funding to New York City, I want to be very clear that our values and our laws are not bargaining chips," Mamdani said. "We will stand up for them, and we will stand for them even in the face of these kinds of threats."

Spokespeople for both Mamdani and Hochul said they had no idea what funds are in peril, but two previous attempts to cut funds were blocked by the courts.

"This is just a threat to intimidate states like New York into bowing into submission, and that is something we'll never do," Hochul said. "So I say this – you touch any more money from the state of New York, we'll see you in court."

On Wednesday, Bronx Rep. Ritchie Torres introduced a bill to require ICE officers to wear a QR code so members of the public can get their name, badge number and other identifying information.

Mamdani said he has reached out to Mr. Trump, but as of Tuesday night, he had not yet heard back.