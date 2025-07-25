Justin Fields returns to Jets practice day after toe injury

Justin Fields returned to the practice field on Friday, but the New York Jets' starting quarterback did not participate in drills a day after suffering an injury to a toe on his right foot.

Fields was carted off the field early during Thursday's practice and is now being evaluated by the Jets staff on a daily basis.

The 26-year-old, in the first year of a $40 million contract with the Jets, wore his helmet Friday as he spent most of practice on the sideline and with the rest of the offense. He appeared to be walking without a noticeable limp.

Veteran backup QB Tyrod Taylor led New York's offense during practice, with Adrian Martinez and rookie Brady Cook also receiving snaps.

Injury scare at Jets training camp

Fields was hurt when a teammate stepped on his foot while he threw an incomplete pass to Jeremy Ruckert on his fifth play of team drills on Thursday.

The Jets' QB1 sat on the grass for a few moments before getting up and limping badly to the sideline while being helped by a trainer. He then sat in the passenger seat of a cart that took him from the field to the facility, where he got up and walked under his own power.

New York Jets quarterback Justin Fields (7) speaks to the media after an NFL football training camp, Wednesday, July 23, 2025, in Florham Park, N.J. Adam Hunger / AP

"When anybody goes down, there's a lump in my throat," head coach Aaron Glenn said. "Listen, I hate injuries for any player, but the thing is I want to make sure that I understand exactly what the injury is before I move forward on my thought process."

The team later said Fields would be evaluated daily and that it was unlikely he'd miss significant time.

Fields signed $40 million contract in March

Fields signed a two-year, $40 million contract with the Jets in March after appearing in 10 games for the Pittsburgh Steelers last season. Taylor, the Jets' oldest player who turns 36 in August, is the backup and immediately replaced Fields in team drills.

Fields was selected No. 11 overall by the Chicago Bears in the 2021 NFL Draft out of Ohio State. In three seasons with the Bears, he went 10-28 as a starter, before landing with the Steelers. Fields was 4-2 as Pittsburgh's starter before being supplanted by veteran Russell Wilson.