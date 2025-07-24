Justin Fields hurt during New York Jets training camp Thursday

Justin Fields, the New York Jets' new quarterback, got hurt while practicing Thursday morning, suffering an apparent lower leg injury.

Fields was in the middle of a drill when he fell down and then limped off the field. He was then carted back indoors, presumably to be checked out.

Fields just signed a two-year contract with the Jets worth $40 million. He signed on following the departure of Aaron Rodgers, who led the team to a 5-12 record last season.

What to know about Justin Fields

Fields, who turned 26 on March 5, was selected No. 11 overall by the Chicago Bears in the 2021 NFL Draft out of Ohio State. He spent three seasons with the Bears, compiling a 10-28 record as a starter, before landing with the Pittsburgh Steelers last season. Fields went 4-2 as the starter before being supplanted by veteran Russell Wilson.

Fields is considered a dual-threat quarterback, meaning he can be a dangerous offensive weapon with both his arm and his legs. Back in 2022, his second season with the Bears, he passed for 2,242 yards and 11 touchdowns and ran for 1,143 yards and eight TDs.