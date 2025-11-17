Jets bench quarterback Justin Fields for Tyrod Taylor, source says

The New York Jets are benching quarterback Justin Field and will have Tyrod Taylor start on Sunday against the Baltimore Ravens, a person with knowledge of the decision told The Associated Press.

The move by coach Aaron Glenn sends the embattled and struggling Fields to the sideline for the Jets (2-8), who are coming off a 27-14 loss at New England last Thursday night.

Glenn said last week he would evaluate all positions over the weekend, leaving the door open for a change at quarterback. And he decided to make the switch to Taylor, according to the person who spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity Monday because the team didn't announce the move.

In nine games this season, Fields has 1,259 passing yards, seven touchdowns and one interception. He has scored four rushing touchdowns.

The Athletic first reported that the Jets were benching Fields in favor of Taylor.

New York Jets quarterback Justin Fields reacts during the second half of an NFL football game against the New England Patriots, Thursday, Nov. 13, 2025, in Foxborough, Mass. Robert F. Bukaty / AP

Fields, 26, is in the first year of a two-year, $40 million contract with New York. He spent last season with the Pittsburgh Steelers, going 4-2 as the starter before he was benched in favor of veteran Russell Wilson.

The Chicago Bears selected Fields No. 11 overall in the 2021 NFL Draft out of Ohio State. He was 10-28 over three seasons as the Bears' starting quarterback.

The Jets and Ravens kickoff in Baltimore on Sunday at 1 p.m. on CBS New York.