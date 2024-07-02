4th of July fireworks safety tips for dogs and other pets. Anxiety symptoms to watch for and how to help.

What to know about pets and 4th of July fireworks

NEW YORK -- While many Americans may look forward to 4th of July fireworks, some pets could do without the holiday tradition.

The loud fireworks can trigger anxiety in animals, causing them to run away and get lost.

Here are some expert safety tips on how to help keep them calm during the celebration.

Why are dogs afraid of fireworks?

Dogs, cats and other pets can be anxious for a variety of reasons, including fear, separation anxiety or getting old, according to the American Kennel Club.

Fear-related anxiety may be caused by loud noises, like fireworks, thunder or large vehicles.

Other causes include strange people or animals, hats or umbrellas, new environments or surfaces like grass or wood floors, and some specific situations, like visiting the vet or riding in cars.

"Some breeds that are high energy, or if an animal has a history of anxiety, definitely can be more affected at this time, for sure," said Dr. Carly Fox, with the Schwarzman Animal Medical Center in New York City.

Watch for these anxiety symptoms in dogs:

Urinating or defecating inside

Drooling

Panting

Destructive behavior

Depression

Excessive barking

Pacing

Restlessness

Repetitive or compulsive behaviors



July 4th is when the most pets go missing

Many pets are afraid of fireworks, and they can end up running away and getting lost.

In fact, experts say July 4th is the day the most pets go missing in the United States.

"The most important thing is to identify them properly in case they get out," Fox said. "So a collar with your name and number, a tag, in addition to a microchip."

You can look up your pet's microchip using the American Animal Hospital Association's online database here.

Fireworks safety tips for pets

Experts recommend creating a calm environment and making sure you are home with your pet, if possible.

"If you can, be home for them at the time of fireworks. It's really important, it really gives them a sense of comfort and peace," said Fox.

Fox also suggests lowering the blinds and putting on some background noise, like music, a television or white noise machine.

"If you have a cat and you know that they like to hide under the bed or in a closet, make sure that that's accessible to them. If you could get your dog or cat in a place that you know the noise isn't as loud -- maybe a room without windows, a bathroom, anywhere that they're comfortable, have their crate or their bedding," she added.

What about Trazodone or a ThunderShirt?

Some medications, like Trazodone, help treat anxiety in dogs. Fox says they should be reserved for extreme cases.

"If your dog has a very severe anxiety from noise, medication is absolutely an option. My tips really are to contact your veterinarian prior to the Fourth of July... And also, if you could try out the medication on your pet prior to the day, it's really helpful because it gives you a sense of how sedate your pet's going to be. You don't want your pet overly sedate or under sedate on the day where you actually need the medication to work."

A ThunderShirt, on the other hand, acts like a swaddle or weighted blanked to help calm pets that may be anxious or excited.

About 70% of dog owners who use them report seeing some improvement in behavior, according to Fox.

The summer heat can also be dangerous for dogs and other pets. See our hot weather safety guide here.