Fireworks and fanfare: Macy's 4th of July show is set to dazzle

With Independence Day just days away, crews are racing against the clock to prep New York City's most explosive tradition: the Macy's 4th of July Fireworks Show.

On Monday, more than 60 licensed pyro technicians were hard at work wiring and loading tens of thousands of shells that will soon light up the city skyline.

"This show is a year of planning and creative development in the making," said Will Coss, executive producer of Macy's 4th of July Fireworks. "But this next couple of days, and this week leading into the 4th of July, is our most important one."

Some surprises in store for fireworks show fans

This year marks the 49th edition of the patriotic display, and organizers say they're packing some surprises.

"There's going to be some fireworks that have never been seen before," show designer Gary Souza said as he pointed to a model firework he held in his hands, called "Morning Glory."

"This shell will burst and have little sparkling white on half of the hemisphere that all of a sudden turn into popcorn crackles. These pistols are tentacles come down from below," he demonstrated to CBS News New York's Hannah Kliger.

With New York City celebrating its 400th birthday this year, producers found a way to integrate one of its most iconic architectural landmarks into the spectacle.

"We are adding the element of the Brooklyn Bridge in addition to the magical fireworks and aerial shells," Souza said. "We're going to have over 30,000 effects that happen off of the bridge... along the roadway, shooting vertically up along the necklace and the cables."

The 25-minute show will unfold across four barges and the bridge itself, set to a musical score celebrating the enduring spirit of America, with patriotic and emotional hits from across the decades.

"We're going to be projecting beautiful imagery that complements the story that we're telling in the score," Coss said. "So when you have these big moments, there's going to be some big, beautiful, colorful arts that will be projected onto the bridge."

The "Macy's Golden Mile"

The event culminates in what organizers call the "Macy's Golden Mile," a breathtaking grand finale designed to top the emotional explosion.

"It's very strategically planned out in order to pull off an operation like this in this limited amount of time," Souza said.

The star-studded televised celebration kicks off at 8 p.m. with performances by the Jonas Brothers, Eric Church, Lenny Kravitz, Ava Max, Keke Palmer, and Trisha Yearwood. The fireworks will begin at around 9:25 p.m., painting the summer sky with a cascade of color, light, and music.

And for New Yorkers hoping to catch the spectacle live: the city is offering 100,000 free tickets for designated viewing areas in Brooklyn and Lower Manhattan. They'll be available starting Tuesday at 8:30 a.m.

Have a story idea or tip in Brooklyn? Email Hannah by CLICKING HERE.