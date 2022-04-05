Bronx woman Juana Esperanza Soriano De-Perdomo shot to death running for cover inside bodega

NEW YORK -- An innocent woman in her 60s is dead after she was shot Monday in front of a bodega in Brooklyn.

Police said Juana Esperanza Soriano De-Perdomo was struck when two groups started firing at each other.

It's the latest incident of New York City bystanders becoming victims of gun violence. This time, the 61-year-old woman was the unintended target.

"I felt bad, bad," bodega manager Adel Nasser told CBS2's Elijah Westbrook.

Nasser is one of the managers at the bodega on East 188th Street near the Grand Concourse. Instead of opening up shop at 6 a.m. Tuesday to customers on their way to work, he spent the first 15 minutes of his shift cleaning up blood.

"I feel bad for this woman. This New York City is too much now crazy," he added.

He said he saw the woman walking down the street when gunshots rang out. She tried to run inside the store but was shot in the back by one of those bullets.

"EMS removed our victim to St. Barnabas hospital, where, unfortunately, she was pronounced deceased," said NYPD Chief Eric Fernandez. "A preliminary investigation reveals that there are two groups of men having a dispute on the south side of 188th Street between Creston and the Grand Concourse."

Some couldn't seem to wrap their heads around the devastating incident.

"I think it's terrible on a few fronts. You've got this poor woman's family, and they're going to be telling her family that she isn't with us any longer. You have this store owner who now has to clean this up," one person said.

NYPD Commissioner Keechant Sewell called this another act of senseless violence and said additional officers will be out on the streets in an effort to find those responsible.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.