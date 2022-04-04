"Whose child is next?" Mayor Adams meets family of Kade Lewin, 12-year-old killed by stray bullet in Brooklyn

NEW YORK -- Kade Lewin's mother pleaded for her son's killer to come forward after the 12-year-old was shot to death last week in East Flatbush.

"All I'm asking, please come forward. Please, please, somebody say something," his mother cried. "I'm asking for justice for Kade."

"I'm standing here today, and I should not be standing here today," added his aunt. "But I just want the neighborhood to know this violence, this gun action, it must be stopped."

Mayor Eric Adams met with Lewin's family Monday, along with other elected officials.

"Whose child is next?" Adams said over and over again. "We can replace the name of Kade with so many other names. Promising young people snatched away from us... For no other reason -- too many guns on our streets, too many people who are willing to use those guns to harm innocent people."

The NYPD said the 12-year-old boy was eating in a car with his 20-year-old cousin and 8-year-old niece last Thursday when there was an exchange of gunfire between two other cars on East 56th Street and Linden Boulevard. The search continues for the suspects.

"Your NYPD is doing everything it can and knows how to do well to deter and prevent and apprehend those responsible, but we need your help. Kade's mother needs your help," said Police Commissioner Keechant Sewell. "Murders, shootings, robberies, assaults go against everything we should believe ourselves to be."

Community leaders expressed their outrage and desperate calls for change.

"I'm here to just plead with everybody to be on one accord about this gun violence that is literately killing people. He is not coming back. He will not be back. He's 12 years old. His mother raised him as best as she could -- 'A' student, not in the street, doing everything right, just like Jenna. They paused in their community to eat something and were shot," Public Advocate Jumaane Williams said. "That is unacceptable by any stretch of the imagination. There has to be consequences and accountability for that."

"I am tired. Enough is enough. I don't even know what to say anymore to a parent, because I'm a mom of four. That's my home, I live here, I've been here since I was 17 years old," added Councilmember Mercedes Narcisse.

This comes after the mayor talked about the rollout of his new anti-gun unit Sunday on Face the Nation.

"Just a few weeks out, they removed over 20 something guns off the street," he said.

Adams continues to be optimistic about the unit, saying his administration is doing what it can to stop the flow of guns into the city, but must also get them off the streets now.