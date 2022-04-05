Caught on video: Man brutally attacked with brick in Harlem

NEW YORK -- New video shows a brutal brick attack in Harlem.

The victim is expected to be OK, but the search continues for his attackers.

Police said the man blamed a woman for stealing his packages. Then, she came back with a vengeance and two men looking to do harm.

Surveillance video shows one suspect approach the 60-year-old victim from behind and repeatedly bash him in the head with a brick until he falls to the ground. The suspect allegedly punched him several times too.

Right after, the woman accused of stealing comes over with a second man. They appear to continue arguing with the victim, while another man looks to defend him.

It's still unknown exactly what the suspects were screaming as they ran off, but the victim had to be taken to the hospital.

This all happened around 3 p.m. last Thursday by the corner of West 132nd Street and Adam Clayton Powell Jr. Boulevard. Police just released the video and a photo of one of the suspects.

Anyone with information about the attack is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.