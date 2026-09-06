West Indian American Day Parade steps off in Brooklyn. Find road closures, security measures and more.

J'Ouvert and the West Indian American Day Parade and Festival return to Brooklyn on Monday.

Organizers say this year's theme is "MAS," which stands for music, action and soul. Thousands of people are expected to attend the celebration.

When is the West Indian American Day Parade?

J'Ouvert, an early morning celebration signaling the start of Carnival, takes place from 6 a.m. to 11 a.m., and the parade steps off immediately after. It's scheduled to last until 5 p.m.

The events are held each year on the first Monday in September, coinciding with Labor Day.

Street closures in Brooklyn on Sept. 7

The city Department of Transportation has announced the following street closures:

West Indian American Day Parade Route

Eastern Parkway between Ralph Avenue and Plaza Street West

J'Ouvert Festival Route

Eastern Parkway between Ralph Avenue and Plaza Street West

Flatbush Avenue between Grand Army Plaza and Empire Boulevard/Ocean Avenue

Empire Boulevard between Flatbush Avenue and Nostrand Avenue

Nostrand Avenue between Empire Boulevard and Rutland Road

Additional Embargo Location(s):

Grand Army Plaza (Entire Circle)

Butler Place between Grand Army Plaza and Sterling Place

St. Johns Place between Underhill Avenue and Grand Army Plaza

Flatbush Avenue between Grand Army Plaza and Caton Avenue

Washington Avenue between Sterling Place and Lincoln Road

Bedford Avenue between Eastern Parkway and Empire Boulevard

Rochester Avenue between East New York Avenue and Sterling Place

Buffalo Avenue between Eastern Parkway and East New York Avenue

Ralph Avenue between Eastern Parkway and East New York Avenue

Ocean Avenue between Empire Boulevard and Parkside Avenue

Nostrand Avenue between Empire Boulevard and Linden Boulevard

Eastern Parkway (Main & Service Roads) between Plaza Street East and Howard Avenue

Lincoln Place between Eastern Parkway and East New York Avenue

Rockaway Parkway between East New York Avenue and Kings Highway

East New York Avenue between Howard Avenue and Utica Avenue

Parkside Avenue between Park Circle and Flatbush Avenue

West Indian American Day Parade security

There will be 13 entry points where spectators will be screened for prohibited items, such as alcohol, weapons, drones and more. Those entry points open at 2 a.m.

City officials said there will be more than 300 emergency officials and community safety volunteers deployed to hotspot locations along the parade route.

Police Commissioner Jessica Tisch said NYPD officers will also be positioned along the route, and aviation units, mounted units, the bomb squad, counterterrorism teams and NYPD drones will be on hand.

The NYPD is increasing security measures for this year's events after violence in years past. In 2025, five people were shot and two were slashed in the hours after the parade, and in 2024, one man was killed and four others were hurt in a shooting during the parade.