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NYC Mayor Mamdani and police to discuss security for West Indian Day Parade

By
Alexa Herrera
Digital Producer, CBS News New York
Alexa Herrera is a digital producer with the CBS News New York web team. She previously worked with WUFT and WTSP in Florida as a digital producer. She's a Long Island native.
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Alexa Herrera

/ CBS New York

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New York City officials and the NYPD are set to discuss security efforts ahead of the annual West Indian Day Parade on Labor Day.

The cultural celebration draws a big crowd every year on Eastern Parkway in Brooklyn, but it has resulted in some violence in the past.

In 2025, five people were shot, and two were slashed.

New York City Mayor Mamdani and NYPD Commissioner Jessica Tisch will speak about safety for the parade at 1 p.m. Friday. 

CBS News New York will stream the conference. It can be viewed in the live player on this page. 

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