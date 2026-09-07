Shootings and stabbings rock area near West Indian American Day Parade in Brooklyn

The NYPD is investigating multiple shootings and stabbings that happened Monday near the West Indian American Day Parade route.

Police say a man was shot just after 4 p.m. outside a building on Nostrand Avenue between St. John's Place and Lincoln Place.

"There were a bunch of people fighting. All of a sudden you hear pop, pop. People started running. A person on the ground yelling he was shot," a witness said.

Police say a person of interest was taken into custody, adding the victim was hospitalized and is expected to be okay.

Minutes after that shooting, a woman was shot near the route on Eastern Parkway and Kingston Avenue, police said. The victim's condition and what led up to the shooting were not immediately known.

Just before the start of Monday's festivities in Crown Heights, police say three people were found stabbed.

A 32-year-old man and a 23-year-old man were both stabbed in the neck, and a 36-year-old was stabbed on his face just before 6 a.m. at Utica Avenue and Carroll Street. All are in stable condition at Kings County Hospital.

A 20-year-old man who was slashed on his chin also arrived at the hospital. He was also listed in stable condition.

So far, no arrests have been made in connection to the stabbings.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.