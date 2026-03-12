Jones Beach to host events celebrating America's 250th anniversary on Memorial Day and July 4th weekends

Jones Beach will host a series of special events commemorating America's 250th birthday this summer.

The special events will take place during Memorial Day and July Fourth weekend.

"The founding of America 250 years ago cannot be told without including New York's pivotal role in the American Revolution," Gov. Kathy Hochul said. "We're looking forward to an incredible range of programs at state parks on Long Island throughout the year."

Memorial Day Weekend events at Jones Beach

Among the events commemorating the nation's semiquincentennial, Memorial Day Weekend will include:

A drone show near the Central Mall at Jones Beach State Park

Historic reenactors portraying New Yorkers who signed the Declaration of Independence: Philip Livingston, Lewis Morris, William Floyd and Francis Lewis. In addition, other reenactors will portray George Washington, Thomas Jefferson, Benjamin Franklin and more

Revolutionary War reenactor encampments depicting the all-Black 1st Rhode Island Regiment and 5th New York Regiment

A fife and drum band playing period music

Colonial cooking demonstrations

July 4th Weekend events celebrating the 250th at Jones Beach

Fireworks will take place at 9:30 p.m. on July 4

The FourLeaf Air Show will take place on July 5 and 6, featuring the U.S. Navy's Blue Angels, U.S. Army Golden Knights, and more

"These events on Long Island are an exciting part of what is happening across New York State as we share the compelling stories of the people who shaped the American Revolution with our Revisit the Revolution initiative. Wherever you live, you will find events near you that will bring this history to life this year," New York State Parks Acting Commissioner Kathy Moser said.

For more information on upcoming America250 celebration events across New York, click here. In addition, "Revisit the Revolution" events are taking place starting in March and running through November, which include things like colonial-era games. Reservations are required. For more on those events, click here, or call (631) 581-1072.