First-degree murder conviction thrown out for Jonaiki Martinez Estrella in killing of Junior Guzman-Feliz
NEW YORK -- A first-degree murder conviction for a gang member who killed Lesandro "Junior" Guzman-Feliz has been thrown out.
An appeals court tossed the conviction for Jonaiki Martinez Estrella, but a second-degree murder conviction will stand.
RELATED STORY: Final sentencing day for men convicted of killing Lesandro "Junior" Guzman-Feliz in the Bronx
The Trinitarios gang member delivered the machete blow that killed 15-year-old "Junior" Guzman-Feliz in June of 2018.
Estrella will now be re-sentenced and could face up to 25 years in prison instead of life without parole.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.