First-degree murder conviction thrown out for Jonaiki Martinez Estrella in killing of Junior Guzman-Feliz

NEW YORK -- A first-degree murder conviction for a gang member who killed Lesandro "Junior" Guzman-Feliz has been thrown out.

An appeals court tossed the conviction for Jonaiki Martinez Estrella, but a second-degree murder conviction will stand.

The Trinitarios gang member delivered the machete blow that killed 15-year-old "Junior" Guzman-Feliz in June of 2018.

Estrella will now be re-sentenced and could face up to 25 years in prison instead of life without parole.

