Final sentencing day for men convicted of killing Lesandro "Junior" Guzman-Feliz in the Bronx

Sentencing day for final five men in "Justice for Junior" killing

NEW YORK -- It's sentencing day for the last five men convicted in the 2018 stabbing death of Lesandro "Junior" Guzman-Feliz outside a bodega in the Bronx.

All of the men pleaded guilty last year in the 15-year-old's death. Their sentences Friday ranged from 12 to 18 years in prison.

Guzman-Feliz was chased into a bodega, then dragged out and stabbed to death in June of 2018. Investigators said he was not the intended target.

Several members of the Trinitarios gang have already been convicted and sentenced.