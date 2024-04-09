John "Junior" Gotti's wife and daughter back in court over fight at high school basketball game

NEW YORK -- Kimberly and Gianna Gotti, the wife and daughter of John "Junior" Gotti, appeared in court Tuesday.

The two are facing charges related to a fight at a high school basketball game on Long Island.

In February, Gianna Gotti, 23, and Kimberly Gotti, 55, were involved in an altercation with a woman during a game at Locust Valley High School.

The woman said the fight erupted after she asked someone to stop cursing at the students.

"At that point, I felt my hair being pulled and felt my wig come off, which was held on by three clips and velcro," the woman said in her statement to police. "I felt as if my scalp was going to be ripped off and I observed the lady in the gray jacket pulling my hair."

An attorney for the Gotti family said their son, who was playing in the game, was being abused by the woman.

John "Junior" Gotti was the acting boss of the Gambino crime family while his father, John Gotti, also known as the "Teflon Don," was serving a life sentence in prison, where died in 2002.

The Gotti women have been ordered to stay away from the alleged victim.