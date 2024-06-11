JetBlue service coming to Long Island MacArthur Airport

ISLIP, N.Y. - JetBlue service is coming to Long Island MacArthur Airport.

Starting in October, JetBlue will fly from MacArthur to Orlando, Fort Lauderdale and Palm Beach, officials announced Tuesday.

To celebrate, JetBlue, which is based in New York and is the sixth-largest carrier in the U.S., is offering one-way fares for a limited time from Islip to those destinations for just $49, but they are available for purchase online only.

MacArthur Airport - known as ISP - is about 50 miles from New York City, and is served by Breeze Airways, Frontier Airlines, Southwest Airlines, and now JetBlue. Long Island Rail Road provides service from New York City to MacArthur airport. It's the closest airport for Long Island's 2.8 million residents.

"Our airport customers across Long Island have been expressing their clear enthusiasm for more air service at ISP, and JetBlue is consistently one of the most frequent requests. We've been listening and working very hard to bring additional options to Long Island. Today's announcement reflects our determination and active outreach as JetBlue will now serve Islip's Long Island MacArthur Airport initially with three Florida destinations that the carrier carefully selected," Town of Islip Supervisor Angie Carpenter said.

"Our decision to add nonstop flights to three popular Florida destinations is a testament to our commitment to providing customers with more convenient travel options to and from the places they most want to go," said Dave Jehn of JetBlue.

"We know Long Islanders love traveling between Florida and Long Island, and JetBlue's decision to provide more service to three top Florida destinations reflects that opportunity," said Mitch Pally, Airport Advisory Board chairman.

Officials said MacArthur Airport has seen an increase in domestic seats available year over year - up nearly 23% in April '24 over a year prior.

"Long Island MacArthur Airport strives to provide excellent working relationships with our air carriers, low landing fees, and significant taxi time savings. Airlines are recognizing ISP as a distinct and highly desirable airport to serve New York, and customers in Nassau and Suffolk counties more and more are seeing the benefits of flying from Long Island's convenient hometown airport," said Airport Commissioner Shelley LaRose-Arken. "These relationships and passenger preferences will become even more important in the years ahead, as we continue discussions in the community about a North Terminal providing true train-to-plane convenience from the LIRR Ronkonkoma / MacArthur Airport Station."

"MacArthur Airport continues to be a dynamic economic generator for all of Long Island, and the arrival of JetBlue just increases that important role in the future. LIA joins Long Island MacArthur Airport in welcoming this popular airline," Long Island Association President Matt Cohen said.

