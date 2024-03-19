JetBlue is cutting unprofitable routes and leaving 5 cities

JetBlue Airways is eliminating a number of unprofitable routes to destinations in the U.S. and overseas as it moves to cut costs after a judge blocked its $3.8 billion bid for Spirit Airlines earlier this year.

The airline will also completely exit Kansas City, Missouri and Newburgh, New York.

In a statement to CBS News, the airline said its removal of certain routes will reduce "the chance of delays for our customers." The cuts will also free up aircraft to fly more profitable routes.

It also cited limited aircraft as a driver of the route cuts. About a dozen Airbus aircraft remain grounded over issues with their Pratt and Whitney engines, which are currently undergoing inspection.

"With less aircraft time available and the need to improve our financial performance, more than ever, every route has to earn its right to stay in the network," Dave Jehn JetBlue's VP of network planning and airline partnerships said in an internal memo viewed by CBS News.

In addition to the two U.S. cities, the airline is also ditching international cities Bogotá, Colombia; Quito, Ecuador and Lima, Peru.

Here are the routes JetBlue is cutting

Aguadilla to Tampa

Fort Lauderdale to Atlanta

Fort Lauderdale to Austin

Fort Lauderdale to Nashville

Fort Lauderdale to New Orleans

Fort Lauderdale to Salt Lake City

Los Angeles to Cancun

Los Angeles to Las Vegas

Los Angeles to Liberia

Los Angeles to Miami

Los Angeles to Puerto Vallarta

Los Angeles to Reno

Los Angeles to San Francisco

Los Angeles to Seattle

New York/JFK to Detroit

Orlando to Salt Lake City