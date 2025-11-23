Jersey City mayoral candidates take on top issues ahead of runoff election

Former Gov. Jim McGreevey and Councilmember James Solomon will take part in a runoff election for mayor of Jersey City, the second most populous city in the Garden State.

As with other recent elections, affordability and public safety are some of the most important issues as they make their case to voters ahead of Election Day on Tuesday, Dec. 2.

The candidates sat down with CBS News New York's Marcia Kramer on "The Point" for a closer look at their policies -- and how to pay for them.

They sparred over their plans for affordable housing and property taxes, and over the size of the police department.

Addressing quality of life concerns

Kramer noted many residents have complained that neither candidate is focused enough on quality-of-life issues, like trash pickup, street maintenance and traffic.

Solomon acknowledged that quality of life has declined in the city and said he wants to implement something called, "Citistat," to make sure potholes get filled and trash gets picked up. He also said he plans to fire the current trash vendor.

McGreevey pointed out that 50% of the city's infrastructure is more than 100 years old, and said he has the experience to lead a change.

Where they can agree

They were able to find some common ground over scrapping plans for the Pompidou art museum and opposing the New Jersey Turnpike expansion project.

When asked when they last admitted they were wrong, they both replied, "this morning," and they agreed history was one of their favorite subjects in school.

As for a quality that would make them a good mayor, they both mentioned the ability to listen.

Watch their extended interview above for the full conversation.