Firefighters making progress against Jennings Creek wildfire

GREENWOOD LAKE, N.Y. -- Firefighters have made progress battling the Jennings Creek wildfire, New York State Park Police said Thursday.

The fire is still raging in the Sterling Forest State Park, and has impacted thousands of acres in Passaic and Orange counties. Authorities said it has been boxed in by fire lines, adding as of 9 a.m. Thursday, it was 41% contained.

Fighting fire with fire

Authorities said they're fighting fire with fire.

Area residents are being warned they'll see more smoke and flames covering more acreage Thursday as fire rangers continue burnout operations -- burning out leaves and branches that are fueling the fire. Officials are urging local residents not to worry as the burnout increases the smoke and flames.

Conditions in the area are challenging -- hilly, and mostly wilderness.

A New York state helicopter drops water on the Jennings Creek wildfire on Nov. 13, 2024. Facebook/New York State Park Police

Protectively, authorities cut power to a large section of Greenwood Lake while those burnout operations continue. Most residents have temporarily relocated. The Greenwood Lake Union School District was closed Thursday and will also be on Friday.

"It was easier just to keep the schools closed during operations. Big apparatus in small places. Safer to not be moving people in and out," New York State Park Ranger Bob Rogers said.

Alan Kraminsky stopped Thursday to check on the home he rents in the summer.

"My mind is blown. I can't believe what I'm witnessing," Kraminsky said.

"Hopefully, we'll be putting this thing to bed rather soon"

On Wednesday, authorities used helicopters to drop 166 buckets of water on the fire. Four helicopters are still battling the blaze Thursday -- two Chinooks dropping about 2,000 gallons of water per drop, and two Blackhawks dropping about 600 gallons per drop.

On Wednesday night, the glow of the fire's edge was visible. Thankfully, it is no longer threatening any structures in New York or New Jersey.

"I think, hopefully, we'll be putting this thing to bed rather soon," New Jersey State Fire Warden Bill Donnelly said.

In another bit of good news for firefighters, there was no Red Flag Warning in effect for Thursday.