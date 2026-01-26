Jennifer Mnookin named next president of Columbia University

Columbia University has named its next president.

The board of trustees has appointed Jennifer Mnookin to lead the university.

Mnookin currently serves as chancellor of the University of Wisconsin-Madison and is a nationally recognized legal scholer.

Her appointment follows a months-long national search that included input from students, faculty, staff and alumni.

She'll start in the role on July 1.

Columbia has seen several recent changes at the top

Columbia's leadership has seen a number of changes in recent years amid ongoing struggles between the school and the Trump administration. Claire Shipman took over as acting president after interim president Katrina Armstrong stepped down in March of last year.

Shipman took the spot after the university unveiled new policies in alignment with demands made by the Trump administration, which had pulled $400 million in funding over concerns about antisemitism on campus.

Armstrong herself became interim president after former university president Dr. Minouche Shafik resigned in 2024 following intense criticism over the handling of on-campus protests triggered by the Israel-Hamas war.