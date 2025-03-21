Columbia University to comply with Trump administration demands for mask ban, special officers, more

Columbia University has announced a new mask ban, the hiring of special officers and other new policies, some of which are in line with the Trump administration's demands.

Thursday marked the deadline that the Trump administration gave Columbia to comply with its list of demands before even discussing the $400 million in funding that the federal government pulled due to what it called the school's failure to protect students from antisemitism.

"Our response to the government agencies outlines the substantive work we've been doing over the last academic year to advance our mission, ensure uninterrupted academic activities, and make every student, faculty, and staff member safe and welcome on our campus," Interim President Katrina Armstrong wrote in an email to students Friday.

Face masks banned, officers announced

One of the new policies is a ban on face masks or coverings intended to conceal an individual's identity. "Face masks or face coverings are always allowed for religious or medical reasons," the policy says.

Additionally, anyone participating in a protest or demonstration on campus must present their university ID if asked by a university delegate or public safety officer.

The school is also hiring 36 new special officers who will have the ability to remove people from campus or arrest them, if needed.

"Those individuals are near completion of their training and credentialing under New York law to work on our campus," the policy says in part. "While we train and credential our internal security force, we will continue to rely on our relationship with the NYPD to provide additional security assistance when needed."

Academic and admission policies under scrutiny

The university will also appoint a new senior vice provost to review its educational programs relating to Middle Eastern studies. Armstrong says the review will work to ensure educational offerings are comprehensive and balanced.

Columbia is also going to review its admission procedures and make recommendations on how to ensure unbiased admission processes.

The interim president says the office will adopt a position of institutional neutrality and will establish an institution-wide policy implementing that stance.

It's unclear if the Trump administration will now reinstate that $400 million in federal grants and funding. In its letter, it had said compliance with the demands was a prerequisite to discussing the school's financial relationship with the government.