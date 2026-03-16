Jeanne Hengemuhle says being in charge of New Jersey State Police is "a reflection" of other women in law enforcement

Jeanne Hengemuhle has made history as the first woman in charge of the New Jersey State Police.

Hengemuhle was two years into her retirement from the department when Gov. Mikie Sherrill nominated her for superintendent.

"I am really, really honored to be in this position," she told CBS News New York. "I don't look at it as a personal milestone. I look at it as a reflection of all the women past, present, and future, who've worked in law enforcement."

Jeanne Hengemuhle CBS News Philadelphia

Not only is she making history, but so is New Jersey. There are women in the top three positions in the Garden State: the governor, the attorney general, and now state police superintendent.

"Our governor and our attorney general, they are strong women. They came in confident," Hengemuhle said. "For me, the support they've shown the state police [is] something that's critical."

"I have always known ... that I wanted to get into law enforcement"

Hengemuhle graduated from the academy in 1997, and rose to the rank of lieutenant colonel. She oversaw recruiting and training, among other assignments.

Hengemuhle, 55, grew up in Bergen County and was the youngest of seven children.

"I have always known since very early age that I wanted to get into law enforcement. My father was a career FBI agent, and he dedicated his life to his family, and to the FBI, and to his faith," she said.

"Walk in confident. Know what your goals are"

The new acting superintendent has a 12-month strategic plan, focusing on building community trust and supporting the mental health of troopers.

"Every day, you look at what a trooper deals with every day. They see more in one day sometimes than most people see in a lifetime. So it is really important to have entities in place - our [Employee Assistance Program], our peer program, our chaplains, mentors."

The agency is opening its online application at the end of the month. Hengemuhle said she's looking for a diverse pool of candidates.

"I want as many qualified recruits or applicants to apply, so we can meet the demands of diversity," she said.

Women first joined the state police in 1975. So what's her advice to women who want to be troopers?

"Walk in confident. Know what your goals are. Know that your experiences are beneficial to any conversation," she said.

Hengemuhle still has to go before the state Senate to get confirmed.