Jeanne Hengemuhle is 1st woman to lead New Jersey State Police in its 104-year history

For the first time in its over 100-year history, a woman will lead the New Jersey State Police.

Gov. Mikie Sherrill on Wednesday nominated Lt. Col. Jeanne Hengemuhle, a 26-year veteran of the department, to serve as superintendent.

Hengemuhle is taking over on Thursday as acting superintendent while she awaits confirmation from the New Jersey Senate, Sherrill's office said in a news release.

Hengemuhle is coming out of retirement to lead the 3,000-member department. The former branch commander of the Administration Branch of the NJSP, she oversaw recruiting and training strategy and has testified in Congress about school security.

Sherrill's office said she brings "deep experience and understanding of the NJSP's mission and its central role in safeguarding communities across New Jersey."

"It is an honor to once again answer the call to protect and serve the State of New Jersey. As a veteran of the State Police, I know firsthand the critical role our Troopers play in building strong community partnerships and safeguarding our residents against potential harm," Hengemuhle said in a statement.

The heads of the three state police labor associations said in a letter that they supported Hengemuhle as Sherrill's pick.

Hengemuhle will take over for Lt. Col. David Sierotowicz, who has served as interim superintendent since Jan. 1 after Lt. Col. Patrick Callahan retired at the end of 2025.

Hengemuhle grew up in Bergen County and graduated from TCNJ after playing four years on the school's softball team, being named the NCAA Division III National Player of the Year in her junior year. She has bachelor's and master's degrees from the college and is a member of the TCNJ Athletics Hall of Fame.