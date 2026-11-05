Community continues to mourn, call for justice after teen fatally shot in the Bronx

The Bronx community continues to mourn and call for justice for Javits Frimpong, the 15-year-old who was shot and killed on his way to school on Oct. 29.

Frimpong's mother arrived in New York on Wednesday after receiving an emergency visa to travel from Ghana thanks to a request Mayor Zohran Mamdani made to President Trump.

She has said she wants justice for her only child.

"She's managing. She knows there's a lot of people here that she can call her family, but we're all calling for justice," said Catherine Kabuki Cudjoe, president of the National Ghana Parade Council. "From what they said, it's not going to take long for them to give us an update."

Frimpong's mother may attend a vigil being held for her son Thursday night, organizers say. Community members, clergy, classmates and family will unite in prayer to remember Frimpong and to show support for his family.

"I spoke to the family this morning, and they are going through a lot right now," said Alejandro Zayas, a minister with NYC Clergy. "The clergy is here praying with you. It's a hard moment, but a reality is that it's sad what is happening in our city."

According to the NYPD, Frimpong was fatally shot on East 171st Street near Third Avenue last Thursday. The suspects then ran into Crotona Park. They were captured on surveillance video jumping a turnstile before taking the 5 train to Manhattan.

Police are still searching for three teenagers in connection to the shooting.

Frimpong wanted to be a doctor someday and had moved from Ghana to New York to live with his dad a year ago.

The 15-year-old was attending the William Howard Taft Educational Campus in the Bronx, where his father has said two boys were suspended recently for bullying him.

"The Department of Education has to find many resolutions when it comes to bullying in our schools," said Benjamin Richardson, with the National Ghana Parade Council.

Monday, the schools chancellor said the DOE "would do everything it can to support the investigation" and that "no child should ever be unsafe in school."

Police have been looking into the bullying allegations as part of the investigation. They are also investigating whether it was a robbery because Frimpong's backpack as not been recovered.

Stay with CBS News New York for the latest on this developing story.