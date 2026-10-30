At least 2 students were suspended for bullying 15-year-old Javits Frimpong, school bus aide says

A school bus attendant tells CBS News New York he was aware of students being suspended for bullying a 15-year-old who was fatally shot in the Bronx Thursday morning.

"An innocent kid. An honorable student that just came from Ghana," the school bus aide said.

The aide said he was aware of at least two students being suspended in recent weeks for bullying Javits. He said he had seen Javits around the school, but never spoke with him.

"For his life to be ended recklessly is just sad," the aide said.

Javits Frimpong was shot once in the stomach near East 171st Street and Crotona Place Thursday morning. He died at St. Barnabas Hospital a short time later.

Investigators have been looking for three teenagers believed to be between 16 and 18, but have not pinpointed a motive.

Thomas Frimpong says his son Javits came to New York from Ghana just one year ago.

"He was very clever, so he always say he want to be a physician," Thomas Frimpong said.

He said his son recently told him he was being bullied at school and reported it repeatedly.

"He said, Dad, anytime I am going to lunch, that guy keep on bullying me. He said I have been reporting him several times," Thomas Frimpong said.

Whether what happened at school had any connection to Javits Frimpong's death remains unknown.

"This could be speculation from my viewpoint, but maybe it's one of those things where we bully him, he got us suspended and let's come back with a vengeance," the bus aide said. "They were saying they misrepresented him for somebody else from a rival gang, but you know it could be so much that could've happened."

While investigators work to figure out exactly what happened, a community is left mourning a 15-year-old boy who had his whole life ahead of him.



Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via the Crime Stoppers website or via DM on X, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.