Woman accused of killing USPS worker at Harlem deli takes plea deal

Plea deal in killing of U.S. postal worker in Harlem deli

Plea deal in killing of U.S. postal worker in Harlem deli

Plea deal in killing of U.S. postal worker in Harlem deli

The woman accused of fatally stabbing a postal worker at a Harlem deli pleaded guilty to first degree manslaughter Wednesday as part of a plea deal.

Jaia Cruz, 24, was promised a sentence of 15 years in prison and five years supervised release in the fatal January stabbing of Ray Hodge, a 36-year-old father of two. Witnesses said the stabbing inside the deli started as a dispute over who was next in line.

Formal sentencing for Cruz is expected later next month.

Hodge's family members said they were hoping for a stiffer sentence.

"In 15 years, her life goes on. Ray Hodge III, dead. Gone. Not coming back. So I have a problem with that," Hodge's mother Ada Rice said.

Hodge's brother remembered him as "an honorable and respectful man, who took care of his family" at the time of his death.

What happened in the deli

A deli worker told CBS News New York that Cruz became angry and started arguing with Hodge about who was first in line while he was ordering a sandwich. She then allegedly spit on him, and Hodge allegedly hurled lemon juice on her. That's when she stabbed him, according to the deli worker.

Hodge was rushed to the hospital, but died.