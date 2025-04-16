Watch CBS News
Local News

Woman accused of killing USPS worker at Harlem deli takes plea deal

By
Jesse Zanger
Managing Editor, CBS New York
Jesse Zanger is the managing editor of CBSNewYork.com. Jesse has previously worked for the Fox News Channel and Spectrum News NY1. He covers regional news around the Tri-State Area, with a particular focus on breaking news and extreme weather.
Read Full Bio
Jesse Zanger

/ CBS New York

Plea deal in killing of U.S. postal worker in Harlem deli
Plea deal in killing of U.S. postal worker in Harlem deli 00:48

The woman accused of fatally stabbing a postal worker at a Harlem deli pleaded guilty to first degree manslaughter Wednesday as part of a plea deal. 

Jaia Cruz, 24, was promised a sentence of 15 years in prison and five years supervised release in the fatal January stabbing of Ray Hodge, a 36-year-old father of two. Witnesses said the stabbing inside the deli started as a dispute over who was next in line

Formal sentencing for Cruz is expected later next month. 

Hodge's family members said they were hoping for a stiffer sentence. 

"In 15 years, her life goes on. Ray Hodge III, dead. Gone. Not coming back. So I have a problem with that," Hodge's mother Ada Rice said. 

Hodge's brother remembered him as "an honorable and respectful man, who took care of his family" at the time of his death. 

What happened in the deli

A deli worker told CBS News New York that Cruz became angry and started arguing with Hodge about who was first in line while he was ordering a sandwich. She then allegedly spit on him, and Hodge allegedly hurled lemon juice on her. That's when she stabbed him, according to the deli worker. 

Hodge was rushed to the hospital, but died. 

Jesse Zanger

Jesse Zanger is the managing editor of CBSNewYork.com. Jesse has previously worked for the Fox News Channel and Spectrum News NY1. He covers regional news around the Tri-State Area, with a particular focus on breaking news and extreme weather.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.