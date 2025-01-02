Watch CBS News
USPS worker stabbed to death ordering sandwich at Harlem deli

By Naveen Dhaliwal

/ CBS New York

USPS worker stabbed to death in Harlem
USPS worker stabbed to death in Harlem 01:16

NEW YORK - A United States Postal Service worker was fatally stabbed while ordering a sandwich at a deli in Harlem.

The NYPD have a person of interest in custody. 

Police sources said the postal worker, 36, was on the job when he was attacked at the deli, which is located on Lenox Avenue between 118th and 119th Streets. 

He was ordering food when it happened. A deli worker said the postal worker was ordering a sandwich when another man got angry, disputing who was supposed to order first. In that instant, the deli worker said the suspect pulled out a knife and stabbed the postal worker. 

Police said the 36-year-old was stabbed in the stomach and transported to Harlem Hospital, where he was pronounced dead. 

"The U.S. Postal Inspection Service can confirm that on January 2, 2025, a United States Postal Service letter carrier, assigned to Manhattan, was the victim of a homicide. The suspect was apprehended and is in custody. The Postal Inspection Service takes matters involving the safety and wellbeing of postal service employees as a top priority. We are working diligently with the New York City Police Department on this investigation," the the United States Postal Inspection Service said in a statement. 

Anyone with additional information is asked to contact postal inspectors at 212-330-2400.

