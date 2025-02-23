Brothers of Israeli hostages being held by Hamas say "they don't have time at all"

Brothers of Israeli hostages still waiting for release of loved ones

Two men living in New York City say Saturday marked the first signs of life for their loved ones, who are Israeli hostages being held in captivity by Hamas.

Evyatar David and Guy Gilboa-Dalal are best friends who were kidnapped from the Nova Music Festival. They were both 22 years old at the time.

"They don't have time at all"

Saturday, six more hostages were released by Hamas and reunited with their families, but David and Gilboa-Dalal were not among them.

Hamas propaganda video, however, shows David and Gilboa-Dalal were taken in a van to watch the release ceremonies of other Israeli hostages.

"They opened the door, they show them how freedom looks like and then they shut the door back in their faces," said Ilay David, Evyatar David's brother.

"They look like half the size of themselves. They seem so skinny," said Gal Gilboa-Dalal, brother of Guy Gilboa-Dalal. "They don't have time at all, and they all need to return."

Steven Witkoff, the U.S. special envoy to the Middle East, says phase two negotiations could start this week.

"I'm going there probably Wednesday evening. I'll spend five days there as soon as I arrive, making, going to various countries including Qatar, Egypt, Israel, UAE and Saudi Arabia," he said.

Witkoff was asked about the release of Tenafly, New Jersey native Edan Alexander, believed to be the last living American hostage.

"He's front and center," Witkoff said. "We're going to be successful in getting Edan home."

Hostage families are counting the seconds.

"Seeing them together gives us a lot of strength and hope," Ilay David said. "President Trump, we know how committed you are ... We are counting on you to help us."

Release of Palestinian prisoners delayed

In Gaza, families are also waiting anxiously for the more than 600 Palestinians jailed in Israel who were due to be freed in exchange for the Israeli hostages.

Israel's prime minister is delaying the release of the prisoners, saying he wants Hamas to stop holding what he calls "humiliating ceremonies" for Israeli hostages.

Four more bodies are expected to be handed over by Hamas in the coming week, marking the end of the six-week truce.