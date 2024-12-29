Family of Hamas hostage Edan Alexander celebrates his 21st birthday in NYC's Central Park

New Jersey family marks the birthday of their son, who remains held hostage by Hamas

NEW YORK -- A New Jersey family on Sunday marked the birthday of their son, Edan Alexander, who is among the hostages still being held by Hamas.

They gathered in Central Park and solemnly sang "Happy Birthday" in Hebrew for now 21-year-old, who was 19 when he was captured by Hamas on Oct. 7, 2023.

"This is a day that should be filled with joy and celebration, but instead we are marked by pain and worry," father Adi Alexander said.

Who is Edan Alexander?

Edan Alexander, a swimmer, Boy Scout, and Knicks fan from Tenafly, joined the Israel Defense forces out of high school. Since the start of the Israel-Hamas war, families have gathered periodically in Central Park to call for the release of hostages. On Sunday, his mother, Yael Alexander, focused on staying positive.

"So we have a restaurant that we go to for every celebration with the kids. So definitely, going for shopping, and that's it, just to spend it with the family," she said.

New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy said on social media Sunday that the Israeli-American should be home with his family, adding, "We will not relent until he is home."

Edan Alexander has a younger brother and sister, 13-year-old Roy Alexander and 18-year-old Mika Alexander. His sister said she was thinking of how she'd celebrate if her older brother was home.

"We would just go to a restaurant with him and just share fun memories that we have with him," Mika Alexander said.

Edan Alexander's birthday coincides with Hanukkah

Omer Hortig has known Edan Alexander since the second grade.

"He's the type of person that today, on his birthday, he would be having a lot of fun. We'd be going out. I mean, he's turning 21," Hortig said.

Edan Alexander's birthday also falls on the fifth night of Hanukkah this year, a time when his family and friends say his absence is certainly felt.

"Every night of Hanukkah you light a candle and you're reminded of him and the other hostages and it's usually a very happy holiday. This year, it's not so happy, as well as last year, so I hope it's the last year we have to spend the holiday like this," Hortig said.

The last time Edan Alexander's family saw him was in a Hamas propaganda video just after Thanksgiving. They say it gave them hope that he's still alive. His father sent him the same message as he has for the past 450 days.

"Stay strong, survive, and you'll be out soon," Adi Alexander said.