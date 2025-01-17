Tri-State Area families impacted by Israel-Hamas war hopeful while waiting on ceasefire deal approval

Families with loved ones in Gaza hopeful while waiting on Israel-Hamas ceasefire deal

Families with loved ones in Gaza hopeful while waiting on Israel-Hamas ceasefire deal

Families with loved ones in Gaza hopeful while waiting on Israel-Hamas ceasefire deal

NEW YORK — Israel's full cabinet is meeting to vote on the ceasefire deal with Hamas, which would pause the fighting and release dozens of hostages in Gaza.

The full cabinet is expected to approve the ceasefire agreement, and if approved, hostages could start to be released as early as Sunday.

In the meantime, impacted families in the Tri-State Area are left in an agonizing purgatory.

Tri-State Area residents waiting for loved ones to return home

In phase one of the agreement, Israel would free up to 1,000 Palestinian detainees for 33 Israeli hostages, mostly women, the elderly, ill and children.

Adi Alexander's son Edan is one of the American hostages.

"As I wake up and the deal was signed by the Israeli side, I feel much better," he said.

While Edan may not be released in the first phase, his New Jersey father is confident they are closer to his return.

"He's our first born ... and all those plans that we had for him, this is what kept us going," he said.

Andrea Weinstein hopes a deal will allow her sister Judi's remains to return to Connecticut. She and her husband, Gad Haggai, were killed by Hamas on Oct. 7, 2023, and their bodies still being held hostage in Gaza.

"It's really important to be able to have a loving burial for them, and for our families to know that we can have that piece of closure, but it will be a lifelong healing process," Weinstein said.

To ease her pain these 15 months, Weinstein holds close a poem her sister wrote from her kibbutz: "May we all be granted the basic rights of home, food, shelter and peaceful days. Here's hoping."

Ceasefire offers relief for Palestinian Americans

In Brooklyn's "Little Palestine" of Bay Ridge, there is a melancholy optimism.

"We've lost over, I think over 30 members in my family, but I mean, we're making strides. But at least for the time being, the ceasefire has been a really good relief for my entire family," Palestinian-American Bader El Ghussein said.

The agreement would also allow 600 trucks a day into Gaza with desperately needed aid.

"I think what's needed for the people of Gaza is relief, and this is definitely a step in that right direction," El Ghussein said.

The Israeli government said Friday troops stationed inside Gaza are preparing for the implementation of a ceasefire, during which its military will gradually withdraw from certain routes within the Gaza Strip.