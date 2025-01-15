New Jersey native not in first phase of hostages being released by Hamas, father says

PATERSON, N.J. — The father of a New Jersey native who is being held hostage by Hamas is hopeful about the ceasefire deal announced Wednesday, even though he says his son will not be among the first wave of those released.

Seven Americans are among the Israeli hostages that have been held in Gaza, including 21-year-old Tenafly native Edan Alexander. He was last seen in a Hamas propaganda video released in November.

"Our son is not on the humanitarian list, that these are the first to go, so we have to sit tight and see what is exactly happening and how soon we will see him," father Adi Alexander said.

Negotiations will resume on the 16th day of the first stage to reach an agreement for all remaining hostages in exchange for a complete end to the war.

"I hope they not going to wait 16 days to start the negotiations. We, I have a feeling it will be starting immediately," Alexander said. "And not the small batches of three or four a week. Everybody on the same bus, maybe two buses and we done."

For now, Alexander has this message for his son: "Keep praying, stay strong and you will be out really, really, really soon."

Family members of hostages who have spoken to CBS News New York say they feel every single person that is still alive should be considered a humanitarian case.

For now, President Joe Biden said the deal will allow for more humanitarian aid to Gaza.

"People need to live in peace"

The ceasefire deal is the talk of the town at Palestine Hair Salon in Paterson. Owner Raed Odeh said some residents have lost hundreds of relatives in Gaza since Oct. 7, 2023.

"Is it going to start within the next few days? We're not sure yet, but of course, we are so excited to hear that enough of the killing," he said.

"I think that it's really great for it to stop because people need to live in peace," Paterson resident Adam Sawid said.

Peace on both sides is the hope.