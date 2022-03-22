Islanders extend contracts of Cal Clutterbuck and Zach Parise

NEW YORK -- The Islanders are likely to miss the playoffs this season, but on Monday they made sure two of their veteran forward would not reach unrestricted free agency.

General manager Lou Lamoriello announced just after the trade deadline passed at 3 p.m. that New York had signed forward Cal Clutterbuck to a two-year contract extension and forward Zach Parise to a one-year deal.

Cal Clutterbuck and Zach Parise share their thoughts on re-signing respective contract extensions with the #Isles.https://t.co/qPXrOM3tKR — New York Islanders (@NYIslanders) March 22, 2022

Clutterbuck, who will turn 35 early next season, has been a mainstay on the Islanders' fourth line with center Casey Cizikas and winger Matt Martin. Clutterbuck will reportedly receive $1.75 million in each of the next two seasons.

Signed to the veteran minimum prior to the start of the 2021-22 season, Parise has been one of New York's best forwards of late. The 37-year-old left wing was reportedly rewarded with a $1.5 million contract for next season.

The Islanders (26-25-9) are currently in sixth place in the Metropolitan Division, 19 points back of Washington, which holds the final playoff spot in the division.