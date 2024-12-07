Pageau, Horvat lead Islanders to win over Hurricanes

NEW YORK — Jean Gabriel-Pageau had a goal and two assists, Bo Horvat snapped a 13-game scoring drought and the New York Islanders beat the Carolina Hurricanes 4-3 on Saturday.

Maxim Tsyplakov had a goal and an assist, and Oliver Wahlstrom also scored to help the Islanders snap a two-game skid and win for the second time in seven games (2-3-2). Ilya Sorokin finished with 28 saves.

Andrei Svechnikov had two goals, Jesperi Kotkaniemi also scored, and Shayne Gostisbehere had two assists as the Hurricanes lost for the fourth time in five games. Pyotr Kochetkov made 21 saves.

Svechnikov got his second power-play goal of the game at 9:23 of the second to give the Hurricanes a 2-1 lead.

Wahlstrom evened the score at 2-2 less than a minute later. Tsyplakov put the Islanders ahead for good with 3:44 to go in the period, and Horvat made it a two-goal lead 2:39 later.

Kotkaniemi pulled the Hurricanes within one in the final minute of the third.

Takeaways

Islanders: New York gave up two power-play goals and their penalty kill has fallen to 13 for 26 at UBS arena this season.

Hurricanes: Svechnikov has three goals and three assists in his last two games. The Russian forward is third on the team in goals (11), trailing Martin Necas (14) and Jack Roslovic (13).

Key moment

Horvat capped the Islanders' four-goal second period as he scored on a one-timer off a feed from Pageau with 1:05 to go in the second for a 4-2 lead.

Key stat

The Islanders are 3-3-0 at home and 0-0-2 on the road in a the midst of stretch with eight of 11 games at home.

Up Next

Hurricanes host San Jose on Tuesday to begin a four-game homestand, and Islanders visit Ottawa on Sunday.