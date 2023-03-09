Watch CBS News
Local News

Iraqi refugees honored in Paterson for International Woman's Day

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

Mother, daughters who escaped Iraq honored in Paterson
Mother, daughters who escaped Iraq honored in Paterson 00:43

PATERSON, N.J. -- Iraqi refugees were honored in Paterson for International Woman's Day.

The mother and her three daughters were able to escape the war-torn country back in 2019, move to the United States and open the Al Mazaq Restaurant and Bakery.

"So happy because we work hard since we came to America. We work like everything. We work. We started from zero, like bottom to zero, and then my mom came up with the idea of opening the restaurant and make the whole family work together," daughter Hiba Oudah said.

The family has made significant contributions to the Paterson community, distributing free meals and donating to relief efforts, including the earthquakes in Turkey and Syria.

CBS New York Team
wcbs-cbs2-new-york-logo.jpg

The CBS New York team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSNewYork.com.

First published on March 8, 2023 / 8:30 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.