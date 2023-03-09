Iraqi refugees honored in Paterson for International Woman's Day

PATERSON, N.J. -- Iraqi refugees were honored in Paterson for International Woman's Day.

The mother and her three daughters were able to escape the war-torn country back in 2019, move to the United States and open the Al Mazaq Restaurant and Bakery.

"So happy because we work hard since we came to America. We work like everything. We work. We started from zero, like bottom to zero, and then my mom came up with the idea of opening the restaurant and make the whole family work together," daughter Hiba Oudah said.

The family has made significant contributions to the Paterson community, distributing free meals and donating to relief efforts, including the earthquakes in Turkey and Syria.