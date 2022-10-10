Indigenous People's Day pays homage to First Nation people and contributions that continue today

NEW YORK -- Monday marks Indigenous People's Day, honoring the contributions of the First Nation people.

It falls on the same day as Columbus Day as a way to pay homage to the people already living in the country when Christopher Columbus landed in 1492.

The day also aims to educate the public on native influence that remains today.

CBS2's Vanessa Murdock will have more on how local organizations are observing tonight on CBS2 News at 5 and 6.