Indigenous People's Day pays homage to First Nation people and contributions that continue today

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

Indigenous People's Day celebrated around NYC
Indigenous People's Day celebrated around NYC 00:25

NEW YORK -- Monday marks Indigenous People's Day, honoring the contributions of the First Nation people. 

It falls on the same day as Columbus Day as a way to pay homage to the people already living in the country when Christopher Columbus landed in 1492. 

The day also aims to educate the public on native influence that remains today. 

CBS New York Team
The CBS New York team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSNewYork.com.

First published on October 10, 2022 / 12:41 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

